MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — They call themselves the Mobile MOBSTERS, Mobile Organized Baseball Society Teaching Every Relevant Skill.

The MOBSTERS are a group of former college and pro players giving back to the game by holding a series of clinics for inner city high schools.

Joe Connick started the MOBSTERS. He is an administrator at Baker High School and a former coach at Blount High School who knows the challenges facing inner city high school teams and their coaches.

“A lot of them go into this with very raw players who have never played much before and they’re expected to compete at the high school level,” Connick said. “It’s just unfair.”

Saturday, the MOBSTERS held a clinic at Bishop State Community College. Players from B.C. Rain, LeFlore and Vigor High School attended. The MOBSTERS focus on the fundamentals. Saturday’s clinic covered the basics of throwing, pitching, and catching.

“Since I’ve been coaching at Vigor, one thing I’ve noticed we’re lacking is fundamentals,” said Vigor Coach Kelvin Holley.

Ryan Powell, first year head coach at LeFlore, agrees.

“The basics,” Powell said. “Learning how to throw it. Learning things they’ve never been taught. How to throw it. How to catch it. The right way to play the game.”

Bishop State Coach James Hattenstein is a MOBSTER. He knows inner city kids are at a big disadvantage due to the growing industries of travel ball and private instruction.

“I don’t think I could have afforded to play travel baseball,” Hattenstein said. “It’s very expensive and it’s just very hard for the average kid to do.”

The MOBSTERS will be back out this Saturday working with the Vigor team.

“It’s a phenomenal experience,” said Holley. “We’re grateful for this opportunity.”

The MOBSTERS hope to expand their reach to middle schools and city parks.

“We want to do something positive,” said Hattenstein.

Connick says the MOBSTERS are motivated by a love of kids, and a love of the game.

“We’re just trying to build the baseball back in Mobile and make it great like it was,” he said.