Mobilians react to Biden’s presidency win

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We took to the streets of Mobile to ask residents their feelings on Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election.

Understandably so, Biden supporters were happy with the win and were celebrating. However, Trump supporters have their concerns. Some of the concerns brought up from those with conservative views were that Biden will only divide the country more in terms of the police and the Black Lives Matter movement. “I think if he doesn’t do what he said he’s going to do then the divide is going to deepen and we are just in the most dangerous time in our history prior to the civil war,” said one Trump supporter, Rian Hamby.

Factors brought up by both sides were Biden’s healthcare plan and Kamala Harris’s seat being historic as the first woman of color elected as Vice President. Another topic brought up the lawsuits from Trump’s side. Biden supporter Rene Cattrell said, “I expected that and I expect so much more before the inauguration. It’s hard to fight with the map on this, but I’m sure he will do everything he can to make it look like it was stolen.” Although a Trump supporter, Hamby said, “I’m a trump supporter, but he needs to just go ahead for the good of the country accept what’s going on.”

Overall, from either side both want progress for this country.

