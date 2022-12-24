MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many people are travelling and getting ready for Christmas Day tomorrow. Many are excited to unwrap gifts and spend the day with their families. However, some people are still doing some last minute shopping to find the perfect gift for their loved ones.

Despite the extremely cold temperatures and traffic, many people are still shopping, especially locally this year.

Some where at Urban Emporium off Dauphin Street.

“So, I’m going to Boston to see my aunt next week, and so we’re just going to get some Mobile local art and supplies for Christmas,” said Christmas shopper Danielle Crenshaw.

Some shoppers had too much fun with their shopping.

“And I had my husband’s credit card!” said shoppers Lara Sherer.

Manager of Urban Emporium Nicole Moore more said turnout from last minute shopping this year is much more next year, despite cold weather and inflation.

“The last minute Christmas shopping has been pretty popular here because we are 35 local businesses in one so it definitely is a draw because people are shopping local this year,” said Moore.

This increased amount of support helps vendors such as Tiffanie Beck.

“I told the manager when I came in only the urban Emporium it would be this busy on Christmas Eve people are still coming in and people are still shopping,” said Beck. “And you still have time for opening. So one great buys something for everyone.”

One family from Knoxville, Tenn. was spending their Christmas in Mobile with their son at Naman’s Department Store.

They say they love the local businesses, and they have plans for 2023.

“We actually have a golf outing in Las Vegas coming up in February,” said Danny Sutton. “which is his [son] birthday as well. So we kind of we’ve kind of joined the tour and we’re playing in a first tournament out there so kind of looking to kind of be a little stylish in Vegas.”