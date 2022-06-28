MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After 37 years of serving the Mobile community, The Moorer YMCA will officially close its gym doors on Thursday, June 30.

Mobilians were emotional as they addressed the city council on their concerns and reflected on what the YMCA meant to them.

“We’re here because the community at the Moorer Y has deep deep roots in all of our hearts and YSAL is dispersing our community and taking away vital services,” said Gina O’Brien Finnegan.

District 2 City Councilmen, William Carroll, said it’s unfortunate that the city does not own the YMCA or the building downtown. Caroll offered suggestions on what the city and Mobilians could do going forward.

“Recreation centers have the ability to have a workout room and weight room in there along with the gyms we already have,” said Carroll. “We have athletic fields that already lend themselves to all the other things the Y does.”

Citizens said even if the city can’t keep the Moorer location open, they hope city leaders will consider funding an independent Mobile YMCA to call their new home.

“I’m sad, it’s where I play racquetball,” said Mat Suleski, who has been a member for over 20 years. “It has been home to me as a gym so you know it’s a sad day.”

As of now, the City has no plans to fund an independent Mobile YMCA.