Mobilians divided on decision to get COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in Alabama receive initial doses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobilians are divided on whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in Alabama and across the United States get their first initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Sunday morning, the first trucks carrying Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine left warehouses in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Pfizer is expected to deliver an estimated 2.9 million doses of the vaccine this week.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says they expect to receive about 40,000 initial doses.

Mobile Infirmary says they will receive an initial 5,000 doses and will start distributing the vaccine on Wednesday.

WKRG News 5 asked people in downtown Mobile if they’d be getting the vaccine once it’s available to them and we got mixed reactions.

“I’m a pro-vaccinator and I don’t want to go back into quarantine again so whatever we can do is what I’ll do. I don’t know if I am going to rush out because of the limited supply but certainly, anything I can do to help prevent and keep the coronavirus from spreading I would,” says Julie, a Mobile resident.

While some people told us they’d be on board to get the vaccine, other people we spoke with say they won’t be getting in line.

“I’m just going to try and stay away from anyone that’s got it. I’m not going to be involved in any kind of trial for COVID-19,” says John Jones, who lives in Mobile.

Healthcare workers will be the first to get the vaccine. Widespread vaccine availability for most Americans will likely come in late spring or early summer.

“I don’t trust the government… It’s just what it is,” said Skyler, a Mobile resident who told us he won’t be getting one.

Another vaccine by Moderna will be reviewed by an expert panel this week and could be approved for public use in the near future.

