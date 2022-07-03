MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally took place on Saturday at Bienville Square.

Protestors included Fight for Reproductive Rights organizer Gabrielle Ballard. She said she wanted to make their voices heard.

“We just want to be able to make choices for our bodies,” said Ballard. “So we want to educate people and let people know that we’re not being spiteful or mean… we just want safe health care.” Now that the Supreme Court has made its decision, several states may ban the abortion procedure completely. The state of Alabama is one of those states expected to implement stricter abortion ban laws.

“I’ve always said that wealthy women will continue to be able to get abortions,” said Ballard. “The poorer people who this affects it will lead to them dying or being really hurt because they’re going to turn to back-alley abortions. So, if you don’t have the means to travel, you’re pretty much done… you’re going to go to prison or you’re going to die.”

