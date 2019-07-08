Mobilians beat the record-breaking heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It has been an extremely hot holiday weekend along the Gulf Coast, and many are finding ways to beat the heat.

In Downtown Mobile Saturday afternoon, the heat index hit 104. Some people were still out in downtown but were doing what they could to escape the sun.

“Extremely hot,” said Mattia Malacarne, who was downtown with family visiting from Italy.

“This has just been unbearable. It’s definitely been the hottest summer since I’ve been here,” Germain McCarthy said.

McCarthy and Catherine Woodyard say they’ve been doing everything possible to stay cool the past few days.

“We just stay inside. Getting Sonic, iced slushes is the biggest thing that’s helped out. Just staying inside, it’s like so crazy, you know,” McCarthy said.

They say this holiday weekend has been unbearable.

“Every morning, we check for the heat index, and it’s like well guess we’re not leaving today,” Woodyard said.

The Gulf Coast has had record breaking heat the past three days.

“We are barely surviving because it’s hot,” Malacarne said.

Heat indexes have hit upwards of 105 degrees, and more hot weather is expected.

“We are dealing with it the best we can. You just can’t be outside for more than 20 minutes, it’s unbelievable,” McCarthy said.

According to the Red Cross, in recent years, excessive heat has caused more deaths than all other weather events, including flooding.

So it is important to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous exercise outside, and never leave your children or pets inside of a locked car.

“I think you gotta deal with it, you gotta do what you gotta do,” McCarthy said.

More hot weather is expected through Wednesday, as are more heat advisories.