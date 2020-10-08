Mobile’s West Regional Library closed until Oct. 19 due to COVID-19 exposure

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s West Regional Library will be closed until Monday, Oct 19, out of an abundance of caution due to staff exposure to COVID-19.

The library says staff are being tested and quarantined, and all necessary precautions are being taken. All other Mobile Public Library locations are open for services. If you have questions, contact any of the other locations. Click here for contact information.

Customers with holds at West Regional Library can call an alternate location for materials to be transferred and picked up starting Monday, Oct. 12.

