GREENVILLE, SC – MARCH 04: Unique Thompson (20) of Auburn during the SEC Women’s College basketball tournament game between the Auburn Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores on March 4, 2020, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Unique Thompson is on her way to Indiana to play professional basketball.

The Auburn Tigers standout was drafted in the 2nd round of Thursday’s WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.

Unique played high school basketball for Faith Academy. She leaves Auburn as the school’s all-time leading rebounder.

Unique was the 7th player taken in the 2nd round as the 19th player overall selected in the 2021 WNBA Draft.