Mobile’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 2nd year in a row

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the second year in a row, the members of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick will not have their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This is where the party would be on Wednesday in normal times. You can call this another Coronavirus casualty.

I reached out to the president of the organization Sunday. He said the City of Mobile is still not issuing parade permits because of COVID concerns. They couldn’t get one much the same way Mobile Mardi Gras societies couldn’t.

A post last night on the Friendly Son’s Facebook page officially announced the 2021 cancelation, writing in Gaelic, “I’ll see you next year.”