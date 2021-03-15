Mobile’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 2nd year in a row

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the second year in a row, the members of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick will not have their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This is where the party would be on Wednesday in normal times. You can call this another Coronavirus casualty.

I reached out to the president of the organization Sunday. He said the City of Mobile is still not issuing parade permits because of COVID concerns. They couldn’t get one much the same way Mobile Mardi Gras societies couldn’t.

A post last night on the Friendly Son’s Facebook page officially announced the 2021 cancelation, writing in Gaelic, “I’ll see you next year.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories