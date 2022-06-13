GREER, S.C. (WKRG) — Former St. Paul’s High School and University of Alabama standout Robby Shelton won the Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am Sunday in Greer, S.C.

Shelton carried a 5-stroke lead into the final round and won the second playoff hole to edge Ben Griffin and claim his first win of the season. Shelton, who posted a 10-under par 61 Saturday, closed with an even-par 72 in Sunday’s final round, he finished -22 after 72 holes.

With the win Shelton moves up from No. 63 to No. 14 on the Korn Ferry Tour regular-season points list. The Top 25 at the end of the season earn PGA Tour status for 2023. Shelton earned $135,000.