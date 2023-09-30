MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local band that has gained fame in just a few short years has also gained a new ride.

The Red Clay Strays released photos of their new tour bus, which is mainly black with gold writing that says, “Way Too Long Tour: The Red Clay Strays.”

The five-man band started in Mobile and has been touring with big-name artists including Elle King, Dierks Bentley and Eric Church. They have opened for Kip Moore, Nikki Lane, Old Crow Medicine Show and Brothers Osborne.

The band also performed at the Grand Ole Opry, which according to their website, was a “lifelong dream.”

The band is currently on tour and you can view their tour schedule for the rest of the year below.

