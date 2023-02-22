MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Someone has to clean it up when the party is over. That’s the case for dozens of Public Works employees cleaning up the last scraps of Mardi Gras trash. Mobile has a new Director of Public Services this year who’s never experienced Mardi Gras. He had some very high goals for cleaning up this mess this year.

Director of Public Services Marc Vassallo said his goal was to get all the cleanup done Tuesday night after the Order of Myths wrapped up. Usually, we have overflowing trashcans in some parts of downtown and litter and furniture. We have some of that, but it’s a marked improvement from years past. The streets aren’t filled with beads. There are some overflowing trash cans, but a lot of the large debris is already gone before dawn. It’s progress. His goal was to make it seem like Mardi Gras didn’t happen hours earlier.

“You would think that’s not possible but getting the chance to ride along with those guys every night it’s amazing and it goes from almost a disaster zone to a fresh new city every day,” said Vassallo. “Folks will watch as a water truck come through and wets down streets before cleaning really that’s the biggest challenge, try to get through without interrupting everyone’s time enjoying Mardi Gras.”