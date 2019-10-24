Mobile’s Mayor proposes annexation of three areas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says if he can get it done, the annexation he’s proposing would raise the City of Mobile’s population to more than 200 thousand people, making it the second-largest city in the state. With that he says comes some definite benefits.

“That’s not just bragging rights. When corporations are looking for cities that they want to be part of, you know, being over two hundred thousand, the second-largest city, those things resonate,” the Mayor said.

The three proposed areas for annexation are just west of Schillinger Road that runs from north of Grelot Road to South of Cottage Hill Road; areas north and south of Airport Boulevard west of Snow Road, and the Snow Road corridor where it intersects with Airport; and the King’s Branch area along Bear Fork Road.

Stimpson says many people in those areas have asked to part of the city. If they vote to approve the annexation they would be guaranteed city services such as police and fire protection. The Mayor says the city would also see some financial advantages.

“Then there’s a lot of additional grants we’d be eligible for to help us in public safety,” he said.

If the annexation is approved in all of those areas, it would add almost 13 thousand more residents to the city, and about 8 miles more area within city limits.

But, the Mayor still has to sell his plan to the Mobile City Council, and a special election among the affected residents would have to be held.

The Mayor says he hopes to get it all done before the end of the year and before the 2020 Census begins.