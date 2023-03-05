Mobile’ Largest Yard Sale is returning to The Grounds on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’ Largest Yard Sale is returning to The Grounds on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The event will host many vendors for shoppers to buy from. Admission and parking will be free for shoppers.

The event coordinators are allowing vendors to sign-up until Thursday, March 9 at 4:30 p.m. Vendors can start setting up at 5 a.m. Saturday and must end setting up by 6:30 a.m. Vendor spaces vary in price depending on how many spaces needed or wanted.

The yard sale opens to the public at 7 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. The Grounds is located on Cody Road in Mobile.