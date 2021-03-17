Mobile’s Hudson traded to Cardinals
Raiders had considered cutting the former All-Pro prior to the trade
by: Peter AlbrechtPosted: / Updated:
LIVE RADAR FEED
(WKRG) — The Arizona Cardinals Wednesday acquired center Rodney Hudson and a seventh-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick.
Hudson, a B.C. Rain and Florida State star, was the eighth best center in the NFL last year according to Pro Football Focus. It was rumored earlier this week that the Raiders would release Hudson in a cost-cutting move.
Hudson, 32, is entering his eleventh NFL season. He has been to three Pro Bowls and has twice been named All-Pro. Prior to the 2019 season, Hudson signed a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension with the Raiders, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL at that time.