Mobile’s first virtual Juneteenth celebration set for this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s first virtual Juneteenth celebration will kick off Sunday afternoon.

The virtual, interactive celebration will take place online Sunday, June 21, from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. This year, they will be reflecting on the meaning of Juneteenth, and supporting and promoting Black-owned businesses.

The event will start from Cathedral Square with a “Libations Ceremony.” Organizers will then highlight the Black Lives Matter mural being painted with chalk onto Conti Street across from Cathedral Square. The mural is being done in collaboration with the Juneteenth celebration.

Organizers say they will be highlighting local, Black-owned businesses all weekend on their group’s Facebook page.

A full schedule of virtual events will also be available on their Facebook page, and Facebook event page.

Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, when a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they were free from slavery, nearly 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

