MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in Mobile County, a person is charged with felony murder for allegedly selling fentanyl to someone who then overdosed on the powerful opioid, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Elton Moseley was arrested and charged with felony murder on Oct. 31, in the overdose death of Brian Zewen. The MCSO claims Moseley sold fentanyl to Zewen who then overdosed and died on Aug. 13.

MCSO said Zewen’s mother contacted them and alleged that Moseley was responsible for her son’s overdose death. Undercover Narcotics and Major Crimes detectives investigated and presented their findings to the District Attorney’s Office.

“Fentanyl is now one of the biggest challenges on the streets and we are going to be very aggressive in fighting back,” said Sheriff Sam Cochran in a news release. “We are going after the seller, the person who sold to the seller, and then to the distributor. If you are selling fentanyl we are coming after you. If you sell it to someone and they die, we are coming after you with a felony murder charge. We have to stand together as a community and create awareness about this very powerful drug.”

Chief Deputy Burch reiterated Cochran’s statement. Burch said Narcotics Deputies will “go after these fentanyl dealers and hold them accountable for any deaths that happen because of their distribution of this very deadly drug.”