Mobile’s first COVID-19 vaccine recipient reflects on the year since vaccination

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mobile reflected on her experience over the past year after getting vaccinated.

She received the vaccine a year ago Wednesday at USA Health University Hospital when the vaccine was only available to health care workers.

Kimberly Tucker rolled up her sleeve and was the first person in our region to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She said at the time, “I’m thankful to be the first I hope I’m the first of many across Mobile and across the country.”

Now, she says she’s still grateful to have had the opportunity.

“I would 100% still do it. I feel like it was the right thing to do, and I’m very proud of myself for taking the step to do it. Because I mean everyone was, of course, everyone was a little apprehensive, but you just have to take a leap some time and trust the health care professionals, which I did, and I’m glad I did it,” said Tucker, a head nurse at University Hospital.

Tucker, who is one of the more than two million people who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama, says she still gets recognized while out and many ask her questions about the experience.

“How it made me feel, what made me do it, have I had any side effects. I’m happy to share that information because if I can help someone, that’s really what this is all about,” said Tucker.

She says she attributes a decline in coronavirus cases to an increase in people getting the vaccine. And she says she’s happy to share her experience with others.

“I know there are still some people that are on the fence about it. I would just say to those people, check with your healthcare provider, weigh your options, talk with your family, and then make the decision that you feel like is best for you,” said Tucker.

44% of people eligible to get the vaccine in Mobile County have had at least one dose of the vaccine, the goal is for at least 70% of the population to be vaccinated.