MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A business in downtown Mobile that focuses on doing good through what you buy marks a major milestone this week. Do Goods Mercantile Company celebrates one year in business. We first talked with them last year shortly after they opened.

It’s a place that focuses on mindful shopping and shopping with a purpose. This Friday Do Goods marks one year in business. They’ll have drinks and refreshments Friday evening— finally getting their first year under their belt.

The store was opened by Annie Persinger and her husband Christopher. It’s a general store where everything they sell is made by companies that donate a portion or all of their proceeds to charity or employ at-risk people. This has been their mission, and in the last year, they’ve learned the rhythms of downtown and are glad people have appreciated their store.

, Co-Owner: “It just reminds you that the small things that we do have a lot of impact. And so when it comes to how we spend our money, it could be very thoughtless or it can be very intentional. And I think by making that small shift to choosing to support companies that are doing something good,” said Co-Owner Annie Persinger.

Persinger says everything people buy there has an impact. She says she hopes their business inspires others to open up shops downtown to add to the community atmosphere of Mobile. For more information on the One-Year Anniversary click here.