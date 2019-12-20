Mobile’s Bob Henley receives World Series replica trophy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Bob Henley received a special delivery Wednesday when a World Series replica trophy was delivered to his home in Grand Bay.
Bob is the 3B coach of the Washington Nationals, who beat Houston to win the 2019 World Series. Bob has been affiliated with the franchise for 28 years.
Replica trophies were presented to Washington players and coaches, rings will come next when the 2020 season gets started.
Bob is a graduate of Mobile County High School, he will coach 1B next season for the Nationals.
