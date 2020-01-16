Mobile’s bed bug-ridden Central Plaza Towers is the lowest scoring public housing in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Central Plaza Towers is the lowest-scoring public housing facility in the state, according to federal statistics.

The senior living facility on Bay Shore Avenue received a score of 30 (out of a possible 100) on its most recent physical inspection, completed in May 2018.

Bed bugs were an issue in more than half of the homes inspected, AL.com reported.

News 5 reached out to the Mobile Housing Board for comment. Executive Director Michael E. Pierce provided this response:

Upon my arrival at the Mobile Housing Board, I pledged to implement an aggressive campaign to rid CPT residents of the bedbug problem that has plagued them for years. Thermal (heat) treatment is the pest control industries most expensive and effective tool to eradicate bedbugs. In addition to the meticulous floor by floor thermal treatments taking place at CPT, MHB staff is educating residents about bedbugs and how to prevent future infestations. Michael E. Pierce

Executive Director, Mobile Housing Board

Several other single-family public housing developments in Mobile also received failing scores, according to the federal data. A failing score is anything below 60.

Those locations are:

Frank W. Boykin Towers – 54 (inspected 2/14/2019)

Gulf Village Homes – 59 (inspected 1/18/2019)

R.V. Taylor Plaza – 59 (inspected 3/13/2019)

LATEST POSTS: