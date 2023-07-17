MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A historic downtown hotel in Mobile is up for national recognition as one of the best historic hotels in America, and you can cast your vote to support it.

Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa is up for Best Historic Hotel in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice 2023. You can vote for the historic hotel, which was built in 1852, on this USA Today page. You have until noon, Monday, Aug. 7 to cast your vote.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, in a Facebook post about the hotel’s nomination, summarized Battle House’s history.

“Built in 1852, the Battle House remained a fixture in Mobile for over 100 years until its closure in the mid-1970,” Stimpson wrote. “The hotel was renovated and reopened in 2007 after being purchased by the Retirement Systems of Alabama.”

The Battle House is no stranger to national recognition. Online booking website Historic Hotels of America named the Battle House its best historic hotel in 2020.