Mobile's Barron cut by Steelers

Mobile County

Linebacker was set to make $4.5 million this season

Mobile’s Mark Barron is a starting linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Former St. Paul’s and University of Alabama star Mark Barron is looking for a new team again. The linebacker was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday in a salary cap move.

Barron started nine games for the Steelers last season and was on the field for 69-percent of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps.

One year ago today, Barron signed a two-year, $12 million deal with Pittsburgh. It paid him a $5.75 million signing bonus and a base salary of $1 million for the 2019 season. He was set to make $4.5 million this year, with a $750,000 bonus due Friday.

Barron was a first round pick of the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2012. He was traded to the Rams midway through the 2014 season and was eventually moved from safety to linebacker. Barron helped lead the Rams to the N.F. C. Championship in 2018. He was released following the season and signed with Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

