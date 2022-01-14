Mobile’s 2022 Public Safety Calendar now available for pickup and delivery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s that time of year again! The 2022 City of Mobile’s Public Safety Calendar is officially here.

The Public Safety Calendar features first responders, firefighters and officers who serve the citizens of Mobile.

Calendars are available for pick up at the Mobile Fire-Rescue Supply at 2851 Old Shell Road and Mobile Police Headquarters at 2406 Government Blvd. in Mobile.

If you can’t pick up a calendar, you can also have one delivered. For more information about deliveries, residents can call or text 251-654-2757 or 251-348-1732.