MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With rising violence in Mobile, members of the police department are holding their first public event to address the problem. The city recently created a new position–a youth violence prevention coordinator–and later this afternoon will be the first chance to put some plans into action.

Late last week the Mobile Police department released a PSA featuring coordinator Joshua Jones talking over a scene of two teens who seem to be running to a fight. The “It Takes All of Us” community event will be today at 3 at Unity Point Park at the intersections of SpringHill Avenue and Broad Street.

“It Takes All of Us” is the slogan for the city’s long-term campaign against teen gun violence according to a news release. The position was created as part of an effort to curb gun violence and is funded by COVID relief federal dollars. The city says they want to “curb gun violence with a focus on prevention, deterrence, compliance, and detection. “