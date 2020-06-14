Mobile woman with special needs dies of COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Ella Mooney is heartbroken over the loss of one of her “babies.” Mooney, a Therapeutic Specialist for the city of Mobile’s Parks and Recreation Department says 37-year-old Starlyn Radcliff died of COVID-19 Tuesday.

In a Facebook post Mooney stated, “I am so selfish, because I was not ready for you to leave this scary world. My greatest comfort is that I know that you’re OK and you’re at peace. You are no longer suffering trying to breathe.”

Radcliff had Down Syndrome and loved to sing karaoke, especially Tina Turner songs.

When telling WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven how she will always remember her, Mooney said, “I remember “Star” for having so much personality. She will have you in stitches. She is the baby girl of her family. They have her spoiled rotten. Her sister became her legal guardian after her parents died. She found me after Star graduated about fifteen years ago from Augusta Evans special-needs school. She wanted to keep her active in activities. So she’s been participating in our activities with the City of Mobile. All of her family is extremely close to her. She has a tremendous support group of family members. She has an autistic nephew that she lives with. And she reminds them daily that she is the auntie. He attends all of our activities now with her.”

LATEST STORIES