MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile woman woke up to bullets being shot inside her home and says it was a totally random act.

The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning at a home of Driftwood Drive just off of Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile.

The homeowner, Ella Sutton, says she was sleeping on the couch when she started hearing loud booms and smoke filling up her house.

“Things are really bad but I never thought that it would knock on my door. Me and my husband are very peaceful and I have nothing to do with violence so for this to happen to me it was just very mind blowing,” Sutton told WKRG News 5 in an exclusive interview.

Several bullets went through her home, including into her husband’s bedroom where he was sleeping.

He is bed-ridden but fortunately neither of them was hurt.

“We weren’t the intended victim. I think they was shooting at the people next door because they have some sort of beef with them. I see it on TV all the time but I never thought it would come here to my door,” says Sutton.

Whoever fired the shots drove away before police arrived.

Sutton says she’s now fearful living in her once peaceful neighborhood.

Police are investigating the shooting.