Mobile woman turns 106, credits longevity to PB&J sandwiches

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG wants to wish a happy birthday to a Mobile woman who turned 106 today! Mrs. Sarah Wilder lives at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Mobile. The staff says she is sharp as a tack!

Mrs. Wilder was a teacher at Baker High school for years. She then moved to Barton Academy where she was in charge of hiring and firing. She later volunteered at the Little Sisters and even set up a music exercise program for the residents.

Mrs. Wilder’s family came to celebrate today. Apparently, she had 3 parties for her 100th birthday!

To what does she attribute her long life? Wilder says she “Lives a pure and simple life, and loves peanut butter and jelly sandwiches!”

Happy Birthday Mrs. Wilder!