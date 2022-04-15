MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was set to become the first person in Alabama to receive a uterus transplant. Elizabeth Goldman went in for surgery Friday morning.

Goldman was diagnosed with MRKH syndrome, meaning she was born without a uterus or cervix.

Goldman posted the announcement on Facebook where she discussed starting her “uterus transplant journey,” April 13, 2021. On April 14, 2022, she found a transplant match and would soon undergo the life-changing operation.

Once Goldman receives her uterus, she will undergo in vitro fertilization treatment and after six months, she may be cleared for embryo insertion.

Goldman’s surgery was initially pushed back, but rescheduled for April 15, 2022. Her surgery started at about 11 a.m. and is expected to last eight to 10 hours. Goldman is having her surgery at the University of Birmingham Alabama’s medical center.