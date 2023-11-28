MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman turned herself in Tuesday morning after she allegedly fled the scene where she shot her child’s father, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Gabrielle Rivas, 25, is in jail and charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The initial incident occurred early Saturday morning on the 6000 block of Sperry Road, where Rivas allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted her child’s father.

After he pushed her outside, she grabbed a firearm from her vehicle, shot through the door and hit her child’s father before fleeing the scene, according to Mobile police.

Rivas’ bond hearing is set for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

