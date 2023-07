MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was shot while sleeping in her bed early Thursday morning, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 600 block of Clarke Street, near Holcombe Avenue, at about 4:21 a.m. Officers found a bullet hole in the home. A nearby car was also hit by gunfire.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they are investigating.