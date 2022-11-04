MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge sentenced a woman to life in prison without possibility of parole following a September guilty ruling from a Mobile County jury in connection to a 2019 murder, according to a Twitter post from the Mobile DA.

Amber Kuta, was sentenced to life for abuse of corpse, as well, on Thursday, Nov. 3. Kuta admitted to Mobile Police that she stabbed her friend, Tracy Griffin, 14 times, rolled her in a carpet and disposed of her body in a backyard by burning her.

Kuta was one of two suspects arrested in the connection of the murder of Griffin. Timothy Buford helped Kuta get rid of the body. Griffin was found “severely burned on top of a burn pile,” according to a previous release.