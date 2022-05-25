MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Department of Justice confirmed a Mobile woman was sentenced on Thursday, May 12, for drug crimes. Jessica “Allie” Defloren Tubb, 37, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug crimes, including killing Kelsey Johnston by injecting her with fentanyl.

Tubb pleaded guilty in March 2021 to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute. She also admitted in her guilty plea that she injected fentanyl into Kelsey Johnston, causing her death. During the trial of William “Whip” Grant Owens, Owens testified that tubbs was his “right-hand man” or “do-girl.” Tubb sold drugs, held drugs, operated as a human tester of the drugs, particularly heroin and fentanyl, and injected Owens’ customers with drugs.

The DOJ says the testimony established that Owens directed Tubb to get fentanyl and bring it to Rode Way Inn in Tillman’s Corner, where Owens prepared it on a spoon and had Tubb inject it into Johnston around 3 or 4 in the morning. Then Johnston lost consciousness and was struggling to breathe. No one sought medical attention for Johnston and left her for her dead where her body was found in her hotel room by housekeeping around 11 a.m.

The DOJ says Tubb along with 41 other people were charged in October of 2020 with the Crossley Hill drug trafficking organization which operated in Mobile County and elsewhere. The organization distributed various controlled substances to Southern Alabama and other locations. These drugs include: