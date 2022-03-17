MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was sentenced to 3 years probation for her involvement in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Kari Kelley was sentenced March 17, 2022, for the charges of:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building or Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Kelley was charged after she climbed into the Capital building through a window. Security footage also depicted Kelley holding a cellphone inside the Senate Wing of the Capitol.

Investigators were tipped off about Kelley’s involvement in the riots after another suspect in Kansas City identified her in a photograph.

A criminal complaint was then filed by the Mobile FBI field office and Kelley was later arrested Feb. 26, 2021 in Mobile. Kelley was charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct. The charges were brought against her March 10, 2021 and Kelley plead not guilty to all counts March 18, 2021.

Kelley then pled guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building Dec. 23, 2021.

Kelley, an insurance adjustor, was initially facing up to six months in prison, but was sentenced to 36 months of probation for her involvement. She was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution.