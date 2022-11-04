MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman who worked as a payroll manager for a local construction company used her access to the business’s finances to steal more than a quarter million dollars, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama.

Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, plead guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Nov. 4, for embezzling $276,609.84 from the Mobile construction company between July 2016 and October 2018, according to court documents. Court documents show Williams used the company’s preloaded purchase cards to buy personal items from local and online stores, shipping shoes and jewelry to her home in Mobile.

Because she shipped those items, Williams was sentenced for mail fraud in addition to access device fraud relating to her embezzlement.

This isn’t the first time Williams has stolen from an employer. Williams was convicted and sentenced in Dallas County, Ala., in 2003 for a similar fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Williams admitted to stealing $109,284.26 from a retailer in Selma.

Williams was sentenced on Nov. 4 to three years of supervised release after her prison stint. Williams will also have mental health treatment and her credit restricted. Williams was ordered to pay $276,609.84 in restitution to the business and $400 in special assignments.