Mobile woman reported missing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

41-year-old Angela Bowman was last seen leaving her home on June 15 around 3:30 pm. and has not returned, according to MPD. Police say she did not tell anyone where she was going.

Bowman was last seen wearing a black tank top over a black bathing suit, black shorts or blue jean shorts, and black Nike Sandals with a red swoosh. She also had a camouflage backpack in her possession. 

Bowman is known to frequent the Tillman’s Corner and Theodore area. 

She is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Bowman has butterfly tattoos on both shoulders. 

Anyone who has seen Bowman or know her whereabouts is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.

