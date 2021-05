MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When Elizabeth Goldman was 14 years old, she was told her dream of having her own baby would never be possible.

She has MRKH syndrome, meaning she was born without a uterus or cervix.

Now, thanks to a new program at UAB, she now has some hope.

Only 32 uterus transplants have ever been done in the U.S., according to Dr. Paige Porrett, who’s heading the UAB program.

Goldman might be the next.

