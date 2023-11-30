MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman went missing after she was released from police custody in October, according to officials.

The Bay Point Residential Facility reported Serene Else Griffith as a missing person in November. Griffith was arrested on Sept. 26 while in the facility. She bonded out of Mobile County Metro Jail on Oct. 11.

According to a news release, Bay Point contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to have Griffith listed as a missing person because she was in their custody when she was arrested.

On Nov. 8, MCSO posted about Griffith’s disappearance on their Facebook page; however, no information has been gathered about her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Griffith can call the MCSO at 574-7827.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Counting Crows to perform during 2024 Senior Bowl festivities