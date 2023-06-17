MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Mobile is dead and a man is hurt after the two were involved in a motorcycle crash shortly after midnight Saturday morning. According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old June Vaughn was a passenger on a motorcycle that left the roadway and hit a curb and several trees. Troopers say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the motorcycle was also injured and taken to University Hospital for treatment. It happened on Schillinger Road, about one mile south of the Mobile city limits. The news release did not say what may have caused the crash. Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate.