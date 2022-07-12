MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was indicted on a sexual abuse charge involving a child.

Sabrina Nicole Dortch was indicted by a Mobile County Grand jury on one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. Dortch was indicted in May of 2022 after a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to the Metro jail log and court documents.

Currently, Dortch’s bail was set at $30,000 and she was ordered to not have contact with the victim, according to court documents. Dortch’s indictment is a formal accusation of crime, meaning she has not been found guilty of the child sex abuse charge.