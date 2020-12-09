Mobile woman fatally hit by car while crossing Schillinger Rd.

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers say a Mobile woman crossing Schillinger Rd. was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.
50-year-old Lynn Elizabeth Northington was pronounced dead on the scene after 44-year-old Jennifer Bosarge of Irvington made impact with her in a single-vehicle crash.
Currently, there is no further information as ALEA proceeds to investigate the accident.
