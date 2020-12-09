Mobile woman fatally hit by car while crossing Schillinger Rd.

UPDATE: A News 5 Investigation is getting results. The Mobile County Sheriff's office says the owner of hogs "terrorizing" a local neighborhood has 48 hours to get them under control. Spokesperson Lori Miles tells WKRG News 5, "we sent patrol units out to Crossley Hills this morning (Wednesday). The owner of the property where pigs live was not there, however, we did speak with him by phone. The owner said he inherited the pigs from a family member. We told him he has 48 hours to secure the pigs or we will begin issuing warrants."

News 5 Investigator Brianna Hollis brought the problem to their attention Tuesday night and spoke with neighbors who felt afraid to come out of their homes. The original story is below.