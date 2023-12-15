MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman died Wednesday in a crash on Dawes Road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Bess M. Adams, 21, was killed in the crash around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Adams was driving a 2020 Nissan Kicks when it left the road, hit a culvert, and overturned, according to an ALEA news release.

The release said Adams was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, causing her to be ejected from the car. She was taken to University Medical Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash happened on Dawes Road, 4 miles south of Mobile city limits.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the crash.

