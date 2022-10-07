MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Good Samaritan is caught on camera alerting a woman to a fire in the front of her house.

Just last week, Jennilynn Godfrey and Curtis Poole were complete strangers. On Monday around 1:00 p.m. Godfrey went to lie down when she heard someone knocking and yelling from her front door.

“He’s banging even harder going ‘get out of the house, your house is on fire your house is on fire,'” said Godfrey.

The bench on her front porch had caught fire, “I was oblivious,” said Godfrey. Poole, who is a former military member, saw it as he was driving by.

“I was driving down Airport coming from the store I just happened to glance over and saw the carport was on fire and smoke was coming out,” said Poole.

He was able to help her get the fire out, and make sure she was ok.

Godfrey said she’s grateful Poole stopped as it could have been much worse. But Godfrey wanted to truly thank him, so she took to social media, posting about his heroism and trying to track him down.

“He saved my house, he saved my life. He’s a hero to me. A lot of people don’t want to get involved, and knowing that he was just out and about doing his day and stopped to help a random stranger, it’s like you don’t see that anymore,” said Godfrey. “You don’t see people like that. I owe him everything right now.”

Now the two are friends, and Godfrey said she will be there for Poole and his family if they ever need her help.

“They say God puts people in your path at the right time for a reason, and I truly believe God put him in my life for a reason,” said Godfrey.

The cause of the fire is under investigation