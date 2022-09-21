MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found a woman guilty on counts of murder and abuse of a corpse in the 2019 murder that left Tracy Griffin dead, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. The jury took 20 minutes on Tuesday to reach a verdict.

Amber Kuta was arrested on June 21, 2019. Kuta admitted to Mobile Police that she stabbed her friend, Griffin, 14 times, rolled her in a carpet and disposed of her body in a backyard by burning her. Griffin’s body was found “severely burned on top of a burn pile,” according to the release.

Kuta is facing life or life without parole. The sentencing date is set for Oct. 18, 2022.

“Thank you to the jury for their service on this tragic case,” said Assistant Attorney General Louis Walker. “I am grateful to the Mobile Police Department for conducting an outstanding investigation and to the dedicated team we have at the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, particularly my co-counsel ADA Clayton Williams.”

Photo of Tracy Griffin provided by Mobile District Attorney’s Office via Facebook