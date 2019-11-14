Mobile woman charged with murder was convicted of manslaughter in 1987

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Midtown Mobile has faced similar charges in the past, News 5 has learned.

Mobile Police arrested Clyretha Grayson this week for the murder of her husband, Antonio Grayson, in September.

Antonio Grayson died of blunt force trauma from an “unknown object.”

News 5 looked into Clyretha Grayson’s past and discovered she was charged with murder in 1986. The next year, a jury convicted her on a manslaughter charge. Records show she was sentenced to five years in prison.

The 1987 conviction was for the shooting death of a man named Larry Cade, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office told News 5.

Grayson’s bond in her current murder case was set Thursday at $200,000.

LATEST POSTS: