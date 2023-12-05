MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman is in custody after being found with items she allegedly stole Sunday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported attempted burglary and theft around 5:45 a.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of Gulf Dale Court.

When police arrived, they learned whoever broke into the home entered forcibly and took items from it.

Genesha Hamilton, 26, reportedly was found in the yard of a nearby residence, and officers took her into custody, according to an MPD news release.

According to the MPD, Hamilton was found in possession of the items she allegedly took from one of the homes and was arrested.

Hamilton is charged with fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary and second-degree attempted burglary.

Her bond has been set at $13,500, and she will appear in court on Friday.

