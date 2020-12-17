Mobile woman arrested for Biloxi armed robbery

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman is behind bars for her involvement in an armed robbery and shooting in Biloxi in 2018.

On Wednesday, Dec.16, the Biloxi Police Department arrested 20-year-old Katelynn Mechell Williams of Mobile regarding a felony warrant for armed robbery. The arrest stemmed from an investigation into the armed robbery and shooting of a person on Lameuse Street in Biloxi MS on Dec. 15, 2018. Police gathered enough evidence to develop Williams as one of the alleged suspects.

Williams was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where she was incarcerated on a $100,000.00 bond imposed by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

