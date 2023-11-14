MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested on Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing gift cards from a Circle K convenience store and gas station, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile police officers that day responded to a reported theft complaint at 3050 Cottage Hill Road, the location of Circle K.

According to MPD, the store manager found one of the cashiers had taken two gift cards and added money to them on two occasions without placing money in the cash register.

Angela Hill, 21, was arrested and charged with third-degree property theft; her bond is $3,000.

Her bond hearing is Wednesday morning, and her court date is set for Nov. 28.

