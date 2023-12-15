MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman found with multiple identities was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were in the area of Duval Street and Stewart Avenue when they stopped two people for questioning, according to an MPD news release.

During the investigation, officers reportedly found that a woman had multiple fake IDs that did not belong to her.

One of the IDs was linked to a theft case reported two days prior, according to Mobile police.

Tomiya Tramelle Chestang, 35, of Mobile, was arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

She was charged with fourth-degree property theft, second-degree receiving stolen property, and trafficking in stolen identities, according to the Mobile Metro Jail.